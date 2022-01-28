BitTube (TUBE) One Day Volume Tops $545.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $871,785.69 and $545.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00399827 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 334,016,430 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars.

