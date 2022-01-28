BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

BlackLine stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

