BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,586,980 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 682.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586,980 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.48% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $233,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.