BlackRock Inc. Acquires 46,186 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.76% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $238,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

