BlackRock Inc. Buys 156,525 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.03% of Health Catalyst worth $233,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,361. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.71. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

