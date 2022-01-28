BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,215,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,413,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.84% of Xerox worth $246,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

XRX stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

