BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.20% of PTC Therapeutics worth $241,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after acquiring an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,131 shares of company stock worth $685,640. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

