BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.52% of La-Z-Boy worth $221,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.