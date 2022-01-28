BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.98% of Editas Medicine worth $223,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 771.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.0% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

