BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.92% of Graphic Packaging worth $229,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after buying an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

