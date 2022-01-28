BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.52% of Denbury worth $229,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after buying an additional 1,038,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 178.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 105.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 419,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

NYSE:DEN opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.