BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of argenx worth $230,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 548,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,575,000 after buying an additional 60,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $254.45 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.98.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.