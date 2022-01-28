BlackRock Inc. Has $223.06 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,038,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.88% of LTC Properties worth $223,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $35.06 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.