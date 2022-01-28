BlackRock Inc. Has $223.70 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.67% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $223,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

