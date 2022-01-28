BlackRock Inc. Has $229.91 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.49% of Daqo New Energy worth $229,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.