BlackRock Inc. Has $230.38 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,378,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.72% of NBT Bancorp worth $230,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after buying an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

