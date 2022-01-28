BlackRock Inc. Has $230.70 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,508 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.44% of Under Armour worth $230,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $13,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 172.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 633,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Under Armour by 26.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

