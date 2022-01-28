BlackRock Inc. Has $235.49 Million Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.68% of Big Lots worth $235,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,951,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,420,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,004,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

