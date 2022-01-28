BlackRock Inc. Has $236.74 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $236,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,307,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CWST opened at $73.00 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

