BlackRock Inc. Has $240.69 Million Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.36% of SelectQuote worth $240,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLQT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

