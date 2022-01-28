BlackRock Inc. Has $241.82 Million Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.04% of Marcus & Millichap worth $241,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 110,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

MMI opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

