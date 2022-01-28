BlackRock Inc. Has $242.74 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,518,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,297,909 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.72% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $242,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of SQM opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 307.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.