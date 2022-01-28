BlackRock Inc. Has $244.45 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 484,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.24% of Trinity Industries worth $244,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after buying an additional 115,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 395,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 455,650 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -141.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

