BlackRock Inc. Has $246.86 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.74% of Meta Financial Group worth $246,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CASH opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

