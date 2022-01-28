BlackRock Inc. Has $247.96 Million Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,671,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 132,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.72% of Northwest Bancshares worth $247,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 24,704 shares valued at $350,411. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

