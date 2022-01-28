BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.80% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $227,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

