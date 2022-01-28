BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,478,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.23% of Element Solutions worth $227,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

