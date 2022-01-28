BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.97% of Encore Capital Group worth $244,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

