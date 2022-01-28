BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,179,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,214,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.80% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $236,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

PLAY stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

