BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.32% of FB Financial worth $229,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after buying an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 6,457.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 636,424 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBK opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

