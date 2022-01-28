BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,692,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.73% of Deluxe worth $240,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Deluxe by 104,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Deluxe by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.