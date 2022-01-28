BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,901,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 722,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.15% of Kirby worth $235,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $1,364,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kirby by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kirby by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

