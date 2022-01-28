BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,705,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.97% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $227,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

