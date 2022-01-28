BlackRock Inc. Sells 106,649 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.64% of Materion worth $233,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $27,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 194.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 159.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.35. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.