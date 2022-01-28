BlackRock Inc. Sells 109,792 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.19% of Open Lending worth $236,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $16.63 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

