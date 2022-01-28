BlackRock Inc. Sells 124,850 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.58% of National Health Investors worth $235,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

