BlackRock Inc. Sells 172,074 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 172,074 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.48% of Urban Outfitters worth $247,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

URBN stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

