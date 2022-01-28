BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,930,170 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,930,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.71% of Open Text worth $227,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,812,000 after buying an additional 336,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.34 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

