BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,235 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.57% of Horace Mann Educators worth $240,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $32,573,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

