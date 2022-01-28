BlackRock Inc. Sells 35,392 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.93% of Dycom Industries worth $234,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

