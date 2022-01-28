BlackRock Inc. Sells 44,026 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.40% of Calix worth $233,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 61.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $2,793,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

