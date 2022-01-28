BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,725,461 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $222,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 473,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96.

