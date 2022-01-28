BlackRock Inc. Sells 559,937 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 559,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $225,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

