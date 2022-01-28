BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,351 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,999,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 70,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.41% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $229,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.11 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

