BlackRock Inc. Sells 78,594 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,293,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.14% of Avanos Medical worth $227,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

