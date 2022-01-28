BlackRock Inc. Sells 79,269 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.03% of Compass Minerals International worth $241,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

