BlackRock Inc. Sells 98,185 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $243,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

IWV stock opened at $249.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.52 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

