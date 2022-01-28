BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,257 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.85% of Skyline Champion worth $233,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 64.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 275,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 107,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

