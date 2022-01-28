Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Director Robert W. Fairbairn Purchases 15,900 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 62,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,017. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
