Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Director Robert W. Fairbairn Purchases 15,900 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 62,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,017. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,344 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 194,126 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

