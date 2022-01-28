BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 6.52% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.